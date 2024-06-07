Chutes & Ladders — Eli Lilly CFO moves to Google; Elevance PBM's president departs

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Top Eli Lilly executive Anat Ashkenazi is leaving the pharmaceutical company to join Google and parent company Alphabet as its chief financial officer and senior vice president.

Ashkenazi has worked in various roles at the Indianapolis company for 23 years and most recently served as chief financial officer and senior vice president. Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement that Ashkenazi will support the company’s investment in artificial intelligence.

“We’re very pleased to have found such a strong CFO, with a track record of strategic focus on long-term investment to fuel innovation and growth,” Pichai said. “The AI era is giving us an incredible opportunity to innovate at scale across our core products, and to create entirely new products and experiences for our users and customers. I look forward to working with Anat as we invest responsibly to support our next wave of growth.”

Elevance Health’s Paul Marchetti has vacated the presidency of the insurer’s pharmacy benefit manager, CarelonRx.

CarelonRx’s leadership team page says that Amy Mulderry will serve as interim president. She was formerly the senior vice president and chief financial officer for Carelon.

Marchetti's LinkedIn profile indicates that he left the position in May.

According to a profile of Marchetti by the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, Marchetti has more than 25 years of payer and provider experience in healthcare delivery systems, business operations, product development and population health, and technology solutions.

Peter Powers has been named market president for CommonSpirit Health's Greater Colorado and Kansas Market.

Starting July 22, Powers will assume responsibility for nine hospitals in the nonprofit, Catholic health system, according to a news release. Powers is returning to CommonSpirit, where he previously served a variety of its hospitals from 2012 to 2020.

> ChristianaCare Medical parted ways with two physician executives on June 4—Lisa Maxwell, president, and Roger Kerzner, chief medical officer.

> Ned Hill, president of OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center, will resign July 1 to become CEO of two HCA Healthcare hospitals in Tampa, Florida.

> Ada Health, an AI medical solution, tapped Nick Altebrando as chief product officer and Yury Rozenman as senior vice president of business development.

> Opioid addiction treatment provider Ophelia added Marc Russo and Trip Hofer to its board. They will provide strategic guidance to Ophelia as it continues to grow its commercial payer and Medicaid business.

> Point32Health, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, announced two additions to its senior leadership team. Lynn Bowman is now senior vice president of service and experience, and Laure Goldberg is the company's chief actuary.

> Wellness platform Fullscript announced the addition of several leaders to its team. The new hires include: Chief People Officer Dennis Richter, Chief Commercial Officer Christopher Catallo and General Counsel Steven Eisenberg.

> Justin Bradshaw has been named chief operating officer at Phoenix Children’s. Bradshaw comes to Phoenix Children’s from Intermountain Medical Center in Utah, the largest hospital in the system’s West region.

> Agilon health announced that Jeff Schwaneke, an experienced finance, operational and managed care executive and director on agilon’s board, will join the company as chief financial officer and executive vice president effective July 1.

> Better Medicare Alliance, a research and advocacy organization supporting Medicare Advantage, has tapped Rebecca Buck as senior vice president of communications.

> Trinity Health announced Deborah Hayes as a member of the board of directors, effective June 1.

> Usha Patil, former UnitedHealth Group exec, will become the chief insurance officer at VSP Vision.

> Aetna has promoted Erich Twachtman to vice president, head of commercial regions.

> Vanderbilt University Medical Center has named Lakmini Kidder senior vice president of finance and chief revenue officer.

> Diane Kelly, president of Yale New Haven Health’s Greenwich Hospital, plans to retire at the end of 2024.

> HCA Midwest Health has hired Eric Benink to lead the system's Midwest region as chief medical officer.